Greg O’Shea opens up about being ‘cancelled’ following Amber Gill split

Greg O’Shea has opened up about being “cancelled” following his split from Amber Gill.

The Limerick native won Love Island 2019 with the Newcastle babe, and the couple split the £50k cash prize between them.

But just five weeks later, the pair called it quits just days before they were set to appear on The Late Late Show together.

Speaking about their breakup on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Greg said: “Literally the Thursday night before coming in to you, she rang me on FaceTime and she asked the question ‘You’re obviously going to ask me to be your girlfriend?'”

“And I was just way too honest too early like ‘Sure Amber, how is it going to work, I’m trying to go to the Olympics, you’re going to be the it girl in England… are you going to move to Dublin?’ and she was like ‘Obviously not’.”

“It was just that honest conversation. But the issue was that happens for people privately, but it happened publicly for me and everyone wanted a piece of it.”

Speaking about being slammed by both the media and social media users, the 27-year-old admitted: “To be honest, I didn’t really know what was going on and he told me I was being cancelled.”

“I genuinely didn’t even know what cancelled meant.”

At his “peak”, Greg revealed he had 1.7 million Instagram followers, which has decreased to just over 900k since his stint on Love Island.

“That’s 800,000 people – more than the population of my hometown of Limerick have just unfollowed me,” he said.

“If you think about it, people who followed me are teenage girls from England who just want to see me running around the villa with my top off, where I went back to my life, I’m trying to do the Olympics and my law exams and people were like ‘Sure, I don’t care about that.”

“People don’t care about that part of my life, except for Irish people.”

“And that’s still nearly a million people, so I can’t complain.”