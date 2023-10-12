Greg O’Shea debuts new tattoo with special meaning

Greg O’Shea has debuted a brand new tattoo with a very special meaning.

The Love Island star recently completed the Ironman Triathlon in Barcelona, Spain – doing a 3.8km sea swim, followed by a 180km bike ride and a 42km run in an impressive 12 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.

The former rugby player turned TV presenter has since got the Ironman logo tattooed onto his right calf muscle, and he showed off his new ink in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Limerick native also has the Olympic rings tattooed on his left calf, after he took part in the 2020 games as part of Ireland’s Rugby Sevens teams.

The 28-year-old captioned his Instagram post: “Dream come true – Olympian & Ironman ✅”

After completing the triathlon earlier this month, Greg wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’m able to say this… I am an Ironman 💪”

“As I mentioned in my last post, I was very nervous for this challenge and I really doubted if I would even be able to complete it. I’ve always had it on my bucket list to try a full distance Ironman, so I trained my arse off and just gave it a go.”

Paying tribute to his new South African girlfriend, Greg added: “Shout out to @jeannimulder and my family for your patience and support putting up with me over the last few months.”

“I’m very certain I wasn’t the best craic to be around, but it was all worth it in the end.”

Jeanni also shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her beau, writing: ” GREG O’SHEA YOU ARE AN IRONMAN. 3.8km 🏊‍♂️ 180km 🚴‍♂️ 42.2km 🏃‍♂️ & you did it all in 12h7min8sec.”

“Safe to say I never doubted you for a second. I feel so lucky I got to be there for you at the finish line.”

“To say I’m proud of you is honestly an understatement, I’ll keep this short but wow yesterday was so emotional – few see how hard you work, but yet you have the best support & love from all your people because they so wholeheartedly believe in you.”

“I am so inspired by you as a person & thankful to be apart of your incredible journey ❤️”