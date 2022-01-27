Grainne Seoige reveals why she and husband Leon moved back to Galway after living abroad for years

Grainne Seoige has revealed why she and her husband Leon moved back to Ireland after years of living abroad.

The couple resided in Leon’s native South Africa for half a decade before moving back to Grainne’s hometown in Galway in 2020.

During her appearance on Ireland AM, Grainne told hosts Muireann O’Connell and Tommy Bowe that they decided to return to Ireland after the death of Leon’s father.

The Dancing with the Stars 2022 contestant said: “It changed our view on what what we want to do and where we wanted to be.”

“It was Leon himself who said ‘look your mother and father are still healthy and hearty’ but you never know life is like that and we know that more than ever when that last day is. As long as you have your unit you can be settled anywhere.”

“Leon spent ten years in Ireland before we moved back, he’s an Irish citizen and knows Galway like the back of his hand because he coached Corinthians down there for a couple of years… Galway is a second home to him so it’s been easy,” the presenter added.