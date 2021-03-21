Grainne Seoige admits she’d ‘absolutely love’ to return to TV

Grainne Seoige has admitted she’d “absolutely love” to return to TV.

The Irish presenter moved home to her native Galway last year with her husband Leon Jordaan, after living in South Africa in recent years.

The 47-year-old opened up about the warm welcome she’s received from the Irish people since returning home, and said she would not rule out a return to our screens.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, the former RTÉ star said: “What I have found since I came home is there’s been an avid welcome online with lots of ‘It’s nice to see you’re back.’”

“Or when I do a bit of TV, I get ‘It’s great to see you face on TV again,’ so it’s really lovely, the amount of positivity that I’m finding online and women supporting each other. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

“It’s been lovely because we’re all familiar with the negative side of social media but what I have found is that really open, warm buzz since I’ve come home. So if the right (TV) project came up and it was right for my life, I would absolutely love it,” Grainne revealed. “I love TV, it was my first love in terms of work. I have the grá. You don’t have that length of time and learn that much and have it not be of benefit. And it is of benefit to have people who know what they’re doing.” Grainne and Leon decided to move home after the death of Leon’s father, which reminded Grainne that “we only have a certain time with our families”. “It means an awful lot to be home now, I’m very grateful, even though I really miss SA and I don’t know when I’ll be back,” she added.