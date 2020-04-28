The model has admitted she was "a bag of nerves" starting back in the hospital

Grainne Gallanagh shares candid message as she officially returns to nursing

Grainne Gallanagh has officially returned to nursing.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant recently re-registered as a nurse to help those on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Grainne shared a candid message with her followers, alongside a photo of her in her nursing attire.

“I like to keep my page positive and fun but I’ll be honest, I was a bag of nerves starting back in the hospital today!” she started the post.

“It was really busy.. but great to be back.”

“I have the utmost respect for every nurse, doctor, carer and front line staff that are working around the clock right now.”

The model continued to thank the public for staying at home.

“And also for everyone that is at home just doing their utmost best to get by,” she penned.

“When all of this is a distant memory we will remember how we took a breather, looked out for each other and learned to appreciate the little things.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with praise for the blonde beauty.

“Good woman GG xxx,” fellow DWTS contestant Glenda Gilson wrote.

“Amazing Gráinne 👑❤️,” Irish presenter James Patrice added.

