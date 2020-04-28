WATCH: Niall Horan unites major Irish artists to encourage fans to stay at home

Other artists that got involved include Hozier, Nicky Byrne, and Imelda May

Irish artists have come together to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by Niall Horan, a host of well-known Irish artists appear in the video, encouraging fans to stay at home in order to save lives.

Niall shared the video across his social media platforms, alongside the hashtag #UniteByStayingApart.

“The Irish are known all over the world to be a passionate, fun-loving and very patriotic people,” the video began.

“Right now we face an unprecedented challenge, the likes of which we may never see again in our lifetime.”

Niall then said: “As we face into this battle, now is the time for us to unite.”

The video, which features major artists including Hozier and Dermot Kennedy, also thanked frontline workers, and declared them as “the real heroes” of our country.

The musicians also encouraged fans to take this time to get creative and learn a new instrument, but to most importantly “stay inside.”

The news comes after Niall was praised for donating €100,000 to Irish charity ALONE last week.

