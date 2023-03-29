Grainne Gallanagh admits she’s ‘nervous’ about moving to Australia with boyfriend Ryan

Grainne Gallanagh has admitted she’s “nervous” ahead of her big move to Australia.

The former Miss Universe Ireland is preparing to move Down Under with her longterm boyfriend Ryan Coleman.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the Dancing with the Stars alumni confessed: “I’m nervous about heading into the unknown.”

“It’s something that I’ve been talking about for years, but with Covid and all the rest I kept putting it off,” she explained.

“Now I’ve decided to give it a go and see how I get on. I can always come home if it doesn’t work out, but at least I’ll have given it a go.”

“These are the things you do when you are in your twenties and I feel that, with Covid, we lost those years and they passed before you knew it. ”

“I feel that our generation was robbed of a couple of years where we should have been enjoying our best life.”

Alongside being a model, TV presenter and content creator, the Donegal native is a fully-qualified nurse and returned to the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grainne said: “I’ve been kept busy between the clinic and media work online. I’ve been lucky, so it will be sad to walk away from that.”

“I have nothing lined up, so I don’t know what I’ll do. Everybody says how easy it is over there to get work, so I hope that something will come up.

“I’m sure there will be opportunities in nursing,” she added.

The 28-year-old revealed her plans to move to Australia on St. Patrick’s Day.

Posting a photo of herself celebrating Paddy’s Day on Instagram, she wrote: “Did the most Irish thing I could think of on this Paddy’s Day.. booked a one way flight to Oz 🇦🇺 See you soon Perth.”