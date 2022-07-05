Gerry Ryan’s family home sells two years after it was put on the market

The family home of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan has sold for €1.595 million two years after it was initially put on the market.

The five-bed, three-bath house went on sale in September 2020 with an asking price of €2 million, and was reduced to €1.85 million before it was pulled from the market during the pandemic.

The home went back up for sale in February of this year.

The family of seven lived in the home for over 30 years after the presenter and his then-wife Morah bought the property in 1990.

The former couple raised their five children – Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliot, and Babs in the Clontarf residence, who continued to live there after his untimely death in 2010.

The property boasts a modern interior, with a dark-grey colour scheme featuring pops of colour throughout.

There are four reception rooms, a study, a kitchen, a large bathroom with a free standing bath and a spacious garden. There are also five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

Sherry Fitzgerald on myhome.ie describes the property as being in “beautiful condition”, and has many “original features including cornicing, ornate plasterwork, fireplaces, and high ceilings.”

“From the moment you enter this most charming home you are greeted with a great sense of space, warmth and character and it offers versatile accommodation with many wonderful points to note,” the listing reads.

Gerry died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.