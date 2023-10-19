Georgie Crawford returns to Ireland with newborn daughter Tahlie

Georgie Crawford has returned to Ireland with her newborn daughter.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Tahlie, on September 25.

The couple started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

Last month, Georgie and her family jetted over to Georgia, where they met their surrogate mother for the first time and subsequently welcomed Tahlie to the world.

Over two weeks later, the influencer has since returned to Ireland where she was warmly greeted by her extended family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Georgie shared a mirror selfie with Tahlie, writing: “And just like that 🇮🇪.”

She later shared a group photo, penning: “What a welcome home from the gang 🫶🏻.”

Georgie previously revealed why it took over two weeks before they could return to Ireland with Tahlie.

The influencer told her Instagram followers: “[Tahlie]’s paperwork is going really well. We’ve completed the DNA test.”

“Loads of people were asking why we can’t bring Tahlie home just yet…”

“Basically, there’s loads of paperwork to prove she’s Irish, and then we have to get an emergency passport for her, so that’s what we’re waiting for.”