Georgie Crawford arrives in Georgia ahead of the birth of her second child

Georgie Crawford has arrived in Georgia ahead of the birth of her second child.

The Good Glow podcast host has been posting snaps of her journey to meet her surrogate mother via her Instagram Stories, bringing her 105k followers along with her on her “adventure of a lifetime”.

Sharing photos from her trip, Georgie penned: “We’ve been dreaming of you Georgia! It’s incredible to finally be in the same country as our baby.”

Georgie continued: “To finally embrace our surrogate mother and meet all of the amazing people who we have connected with and who’ve helped us over the past 18 months.”

”To hear our precious baby’s heartbeat today on the scan was the best five star moment I’ve had.”

”This time together as a family is extremely special to Us and we are now on baby watch. I feel so calm and present now that we are here.”

”Thank you so much for all your kind words and for rooting for us. We’ll keep you posted.”