Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba documents hair transplant – as she reveals struggle with alopecia

Pamela Uba is documenting her hair transplant journey.

Earlier this week, Miss Ireland 2021 opened up about her struggle with alopecia.

Pamela told her Instagram followers: “So I did something that was really hard for me and coming on speaking about it even harder. I have been struggling with alopecia for some years now with some bald patches in my hair.”

“You would never know it cause I tend to wear wigs and extensions,” Pamela continued.

Admitting it was difficult to speak about, the Ultimate Hell Week star credited Roz Purcell with encouraging her to open up about her struggles with alopecia.

“It’s not something a lot of women openly speak about but watching [Roz Purcell] talk about her experience gave me that little bit of confidence not only to talk about it but actually do something about it.”

“So I decided I wanted a clean slate, did the big chop to remove all my relaxed hair and now I am currently on a flight to turkey to get a hair transplant for my problem area. Wish me luck guys and some gorgeous locks in the next few months.”

Pamela jetted to Istanbul, Turkey and got her hair transplant on Friday.

Revealing step-by-step details, she told her Instagram followers: “First they mark out the transplant area, show you your new hairline, take your bloods to check for hepatitis/HIV, and then shave the donor and transplant area.”

Miss Ireland 2021 explained that she struggles with traction alopecia, writing: “I used relaxers from a young age not knowing much on it, and it burnt my hair right off.”

“Since I didn’t take care of it the way it needed, the situation got worse.”

Pamela revealed that although you can choose between shaving your head fully or shaving just the donor and transplant area, she decided to shave it all off.

“Ngl I cried after they shaved my head and put in the local anaesthetic,” she admitted.

“They are currently extracting my hair from donor area.”

After finishing the procedure, Pamela told her followers: “Done with the procedure now and back in my hotel room. Right now I’m wrecked and still adjusting to it all so I’m going to go to bed and hope time fast forwards 6 months from now when I wake up.”