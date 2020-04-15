First Look: Aidan Turner transforms into Leonardo da Vinci for new TV series

The Irish actor will play the Italian painter in an upcoming TV drama

First Look: Aidan Turner transforms into Leonardo da Vinci for new TV...

Fans have finally been given a glimpse of Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci.

The Irish actor will play the famed painter in the upcoming TV series ‘Leonardo’, which will air in 2021.

A clip from the series was released by Big Light Productions today, to mark Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday (he was born on April 15, 1452).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo is set to “unlock the mystery of one of the most fascinating and enigmatic characters in history – a man whose genius and work is globally known and yet whose true character remains a tantalizing secret.”

Aidan will star alongside Giancarlo Giannini, who plays Leonardo’s master Andrea del Verrocchio, and Matilda De Angelis, who plays the painter’s mysterious muse Caterina da Cremona.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!