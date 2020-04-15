Kim Kardashian shares letters from prisoners thanking her for helping them get out of jail

The 39-year-old is currently studying to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has shared some letters she has received from prisoners, thanking her for advocating for criminal justice reform.

The reality star has been reading letters from inmates during the coronavirus lockdown.

The mother-of-four revealed one handwritten note in a post on her Instagram Story.

The prisoner who wrote the letter thanked Kim and her associates for helping him get out of jail early, thanks to the First Step Act.

The prisoner revealed he will get out of jail on May 31, 2024, all thanks to the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

Kim and her legal team have helped dozens of prisoners get out of jail under the First Step Act, a bill which aims to reduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and reintegrate inmates into society.

The bill was passed after Kim famously met with US President Donald Trump to discuss pardoning 63-year-old Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offence.

Kim’s meeting with Trump was successful, and Alice was released from prison just a few days later, after being granted clemency.

