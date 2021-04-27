Filming for TV adaptation of popular Sally Rooney novel commences

The highly anticipated 12-part series is set to air next year

Filming for the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends has commenced.

Following the outstanding success of Normal People, the Irish author’s award-winning debut novel was also picked up by BBC and Hulu for a 12-part series – set to air next year.

Element Pictures is once again collaborating with director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch on the series, which began filming in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Up-and-coming Irish actress Alison Oliver will play the show’s lead character Frances.

The Cork native has been cast alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa; and British actor Joe Alwyn as Nick.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison), a 21-year-old college student as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Meet the cast of Conversations with Friends. Based on the award-winning debut novel by Sally Rooney, #ConversationswithFriends is coming soon to @hulu and @bbcthree!

– Alison Oliver as "Frances"

– Sasha Lane as "Bobbi"

– Joe Alwyn as "Nick"

– Jemima Kirke as "Melissa" pic.twitter.com/jra2GxmfSz — Conversations with Friends (@ConvosOnHulu) February 17, 2021