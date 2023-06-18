Father’s Day 2023: Irish stars share heartfelt tributes to the dads in their lives

A host of well-known Irish faces have marked Father’s Day by sharing social media tributes to the dads in their lives.

Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a series of snaps of her husband Spencer Matthews alongside their three children – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

The Irish presenter captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day my ❤️ @spencermatthews. Our babies are lucky to have such an amazing Dada like you 🥰”

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore also marked the occasion by sharing a cute selfie of her and her husband Iain Stirling with their daughter – who they welcomed in March 2021.

She also shared a photo of Scottish comedian Iain enjoying a pint of Guinness with her father.

The presenter captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy @iaindoesjokes … I have high expectations having the best dad myself.”

“Though they probably shouldn’t be allowed go for ‘one’ Guinness TOGETHER, then not one responsible adult between them, though having a lovely time (swipe for evidence)! 😂”

Rosanna Davison shared a sweet message to her husband Wes Quirke, who she shares three children with, as well as her famous father Chris de Burgh.

The model mum wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the 🌍! We all adore you and we’re so grateful to have you ❤️ Thank you for all you do for our family @wesquirke 🥰” “And to @cdebinsta AKA Bambam…. We love you so much! #happyfathersday. Big love to all the dads, grandads, those hoping to be dads, the father figures and those missing their dads today 🫶🏼” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison) Grace Mongey penned an emotional tribute to her late father on Instagram, as she recalled their last Father’s Day together. The influencer wrote: “This morning I sat and had a coffee with my dad. For the last 15 years I’ve been having little moments with him where I feel so connected to his soul, it could be a walk on the beach alone, a couple of deep breathes near a harbour inhaling in the salty water ( he loved to fish) , smiling at a feather on the ground, playing his favourite music 🎶 ( Nessun Dorma of course) or just just crying.” “All these moments of connection give me such peace and I know he’s watching over me 🕊️ I’d give anything to relive that last Father’s Day together. He was very unwell and cold so I got a blanket down & a hot water bottle, we cuddled on the couch and watched King Kong, deep down I knew it was our last but was very much in denial.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Mongey Gernon (@facesbygrace23) “That hot water bottle went into the coffin to always keep him warm. Here’s to all the dads & to those missing their dads. 🤍💫 ” “* pic 1 his fishing hat, a poem I wrote to my dad for our wedding ceremony, a candle we burned and I will always burn when I wanna reconnect, and a coffee because the smell of coffee always takes me back to my dad ☕️ ” “* Pic 2 my two anchors that have kept to safe, loved and secure! The one who brought me into this world and the one who was send by my dad 🥰🤍,” she added, referring to her husband Chris Gernon. The Saturdays star Una Healy celebrated her dad Johnny on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to Johnny Healy! You are the best Father I could ever wish for, and best Grandfather to my kids. Thank you for always being here for us ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)