Fans are saying the same thing about Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer after the Olivier Awards

Fans think Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer would make the “perfect couple”, after they were photographed at the Olivier Awards together on Sunday.

Both actors picked up awards on the night, as Paul took home the Best Actor gong for A Streetcar Named Desire, while Jodie scooped the Best Actress award for Prima Facie.

After accepting their awards, the pair happily posed for photos together in the winners room, before they were later spotted hanging out backstage.

The photos sent fans into a frenzy, as social media users hoped for a potential romance between Paul and Jodie.

The Irish actor is recently back on the market, following his “difficult” split from Phoebe Bridgers.

As of last year, Jodie was in a relationship with American lacrosse player James Burke, but its unknown if they’re still an item.

The Olivier Awards, which recognises excellence in professional theatre in London, was hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham at the Royal Albert Hall.

In his acceptance speech, Paul thanked his parents and wished his mum, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, well.

“I hope you get better,” he said.

While fans would assume Paul celebrated his award win with flowing champagne at a glamorous after party, the 27-year-old headed to McDonald’s instead.

Paul’s younger sister Nell shared photos of him posing with his award at the fast food restaurant on Sunday night.

