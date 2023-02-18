Ad
Fans are all saying the same thing about Niall Horan’s new track Heaven

Niall Horan released his new track , titled Heaven, on February 17 – marking his return to solo music after nearly three years.

Ahead of the song’s release, The Voice US judge said: “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age.”

“Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.”

Niall continued: “The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their delight with the Mullingar native’s new song.

A number of nostalgia-ridden fans suggested it had a One Direction sound to it.

One Twitter user said: “Am I the only person who hears one direction in Niall’s song,” while another penned: “idk if anyones said this yet, but the beginning of @NiallOfficial’s #heaven sounds like the beginning of One Direction’s Save You Tonight 🫠.”

