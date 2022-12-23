Fair City’s Clelia Murphy confirms her engagement to ‘teenage sweetheart’ Neil Casley

Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy has confirmed her engagement to her “teenage sweetheart” Neil Casley.

The actress, who played Niamh Cassidy in the RTÉ soap, shared the heartwarming news by posting a photo of a wedding journal on Instagram.

The 47-year-old captioned the witty post: “So this is what I’ll/We’ll be mostly be doing in 2023. But I’ve got the @moleskine #wedding #journal So we’ll be grand!!!! #GRAND!!!!!!”

“I’ll be eating the Christmas dinner whilst doing squats and burpees… it’ll be grand! GRAND!!!!….”

“How about #Halo for the Wedding March @beyonce Got to start somewhere…,” she added.

Clelia’s engagement was first reported by the Irish Mail on Sunday back in September.

At the time, a source told the newspaper that the pair rekindled their romance after reconnecting on social media.

The insider said: “Clelia was blown-away. When they reconnected it brought all those teenage flutters back.”

“So when he asked her to marry him, it really was a case of an offer that was never going to be refused.”

The news comes after Clelia previously explained her decision to keep her relationship out of the public eye.

She told RSVP Live: “I don’t talk about it because he has a private life and I kind of respect that.”

“I also think being in a relationship is hard enough without the public gaze on it and I don’t think I would be able to enjoy it or get to know him.”

“I am notoriously private. If I have nothing to say I will keep my mouth shut. I don’t particularly want to be a spokesperson for anything, I can only talk about experiences that I know myself.”