Fair City star Lynseyann Mulvey marries former Mr Ireland model Karl Bowe in Italy

Fair City star Lynseyann Mulvey has married former Mr Ireland model Karl Bowe in Italy.

The couple tied the knot in the Italian town of Santa Maria Di Castellabate on Wednesday, after four years together.

The actress, who plays Kira Cassidy in the RTÉ soap, confirmed their union by sharing the the first photo from their wedding on Instagram.

She simply captioned the post: “Mr and Mrs Bowe. 20.09.2023👰🤵‍♂️.”

Karl also shared a photo of them, taken during the reception, and wrote: “They say you should marry your best pal, I just did ❤️.”

“More photos to follow #TheBowes,” he added.

The couple got engaged last year, after Karl proposed during a holiday to Rome.