Fair City star Amilia Keating announces the arrival of her third child

Amilia Keating and her husband Conall have announced the arrival of their third child.

The Fair City actress, who played Katy O’Brien in the soap, shared the exciting news on Instagram this morning.

The star already shares two children with her husband – Reggie and Sonnie.

Amilia shared an adorable snap of her newborn baby boy, Bowie, and wrote: “Bowie Ciaran Keating ⚡️ Our family is complete 🤍.”

The star’s third child was nearly born two years ago to the day of her second son, Sonnie.

Amilia and Conall tied the knot in October 2019, and just two weeks later, the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

In May 2020, Amilia gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Reggie Thomas Karl Keating.

The new parents honoured fellow Fair City actor Karl Shiels, who passed away in 2019, by incorporating his name into their newborn son’s.

The couple previously told VIP Magazine that they believed Karl would be their son’s guardian angel.

Conall told the publication: “The baby is definitely a blessing from above and has its uncle and our best friend Karl as its guardian angel.”