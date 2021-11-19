Fair City star Amilia Keating announces the birth of her second child

Amilia Keating and her husband Conall have announced the birth of their second child.

The Fair City star, who played Katy O’Brien in the soap, shared the exciting news on Instagram this morning.

Posting a photo of her and Conall with their newborn baby boy, the actress wrote: “Sonnie James Keating 18-11-21. And 9lbs on the button!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amilia Stewart Keating (@amilia_stewart_keating_)

“Dreams really do come true. I love you @c.a.keating,” she continued.

“Thank you to the Staff @thecoombehospital who played a blinder and went above and beyond for us.”

Amilia and Conall, who are already parents to a son named Reggie, announced they were expecting again back in June.

At the time, the couple said they felt “so blessed” to be having another baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amilia Stewart Keating (@amilia_stewart_keating_)

Amilia and Conall tied the knot in October 2019, and just two weeks later, the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

In May 2020, Amilia gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Reggie Thomas Karl Keating.

The new parents honoured fellow Fair City actor Karl Shiels, who passed away in 2019, by incorporating his name into their newborn son’s.

The couple previously told VIP Magazine that they believed Karl would be their son’s guardian angel.

Conall told the publication: “The baby is definitely a blessing from above and has its uncle and our best friend Karl as its guardian angel.”