Fair City actor ‘in talks’ to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Fair City’s Michael Sheehan is reportedly in talks to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The actor is best known for his role as chef Dean Dowling in the hit Irish soap.

A source told RSVP magazine: “Michael has been asked to appear on Dancing with the Stars by show bosses year after year.”

“This year is no different, but things have progressed differently and it looks like he has signed on the dotted line,” the source continued. “Fair City is one of Ireland’s biggest shows, so viewers will know exactly who he is.”

“He is also being lined up as eye candy for those tuning in at home during the winter.”

Other Irish stars linked to the line-up include former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, TikTok star Miriam Mullins, former Miss Universe Rozanna Purcell, social media star Tadhg Fleming, Wild Youth’s David Whelan and Ireland AM’s Katja Mia.

Dancing with the Stars will return to RTÉ One in the New Year.