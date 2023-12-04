Fair City actor confirmed for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2024

Shane Quigley Murphy has been confirmed for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2024.

The actor is best known for his role as Gareth Boyle in Fair City.

Speaking ahead of his DWTS stint, Shane said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this season.”

“It’s such an honour to be part of such an incredible production and the entire team have been so brilliant and welcoming, preparing me for what’s to come,” Shane continued.

“The spray tan caught me by surprise, but hey I’ll try anything once! I’m not quite sure what to expect, but that’s why I love it. ”

“I love a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge for me. The last time I danced was at my brother’s wedding and honestly that wasn’t a pretty sight!”

Shane joins the line-up for DWTS alongside Rosanna Davison, Miriam Mullins, Blu Hydrangea, David Whelan, Eileen Dunne and Laura Fox.