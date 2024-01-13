EXCLUSIVE! Vogue Williams reveals the REAL reason she can’t move back to Ireland

Vogue Williams has revealed the real reason she has no plans to move back to Ireland.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the TV presenter addressed recent speculation that she had sold her London home to move back to her homeland.

Last month, Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews moved into a new property in her native Howth with their three children Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

The move lead fans to believe they had permanently relocated, as the couple put their four-bedroom London home on the market in October for a whopping €6.8m.

But at the time, Vogue shut down speculation on her Instagram Story by writing: “We haven’t moved to Ireland! We moved house and plan to spend more of the school holidays here.”

“We also haven’t sold our place in London!” she added.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the premiere of Prime Video’s new series LOL: Laugh Out Loud Ireland, Vogue explained why they have no current plans to move back to Ireland full time.

“I would love the idea of moving back to Ireland, but so much of our work is in London that it just wouldn’t work, certainly for now,” she told us.

“But I think Ireland’s such an amazing country to grow up in, I just feel such a sense of calm when I come home and I’m lucky we’re so close to it.

“But we moved house here, so we want to spend more time over here on the kids holidays and stuff like that, but we’re not moving back for now.”

Vogue and Spencer’s new home in Howth is located near their previous Dublin home, which they sold for £1.1m last year.

The couple also own a home in Jersey, which is worth an undisclosed amount.

Vogue and Spencer have been married since 2018, and share three kids together – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, 18 months.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018, months before they welcomed their first child Theodore.

Vogue spoke to Goss.ie at the Irish premiere of Prime Video’s new series LOL: Laugh Out Loud Ireland.

In the series, Graham Norton oversees 10 comedic stars brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves.

With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers – but hopefully not their fellow stars – laughing out loud.

As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a grand prize of €50,000 for their charity of choice.

The show’s hilarious cast includes Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, Tony Cantwell, and David McSavage.

The brand new series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, January 19th.