EXCLUSIVE! Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien reveals she was conned out of â‚¬15k: ‘It was traumatising’

Irish Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien has revealed she was conned out of almost â‚¬15,000.

After finding fame on season one of the hit Netflix dating show, the Cork native decided to pursue a career in music.

However, she was “stung” by people in the music industry, and was left “traumatised” after losing a serious amount of money.

She told Goss.ie: “If you’re naÃ¯ve in this industry, you will get stung. You need to have your wits about you.”

“I got stung by being in with the wrong people about two years ago who actually took a lot of money of me, saying it was for something when it wasn’t.”

The C’est La Vie singer revealed she lost between â‚¬10,000 and â‚¬15,000, adding: “That was a bit traumatising.”

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Nicole also teased the launch of her own brand.

She said: “I’m bring out a clothing line which I’ve kept hush hush. It’s my own brand, and it’s unisex clothes. It’s kind of like the boohooMAN vibe, so quite cool streetwear and loungewear.”

“I’m very excited about it, I’ve been working on it the whole year.”