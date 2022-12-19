EXCLUSIVE! Rosanna Davison reveals why she used to dread Christmas: ‘It was very difficult’

Rosanna Davison has admitted she used to find Christmas “very difficult” amid her fertility struggles.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months after her daughter was born, Rosanna fell pregnant with her “miracle” twins Oscar and Hugo, after suffering 15 miscarriages in the past.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Rosanna revealed that before she became a mum, the festive season used to be a difficult time of year for her.

She explained: “I used to find Christmas very difficult because it really becomes apparent when you want to have a family but it’s not happening for you that Christmas is so much about children and making it magical for children and Santa visits and the excitement of Christmas for little ones.”

“I was just desperate to experience that with my own family. So, I used to do everything to distract myself and throw myself into work. The Christmas of 2018 going into ’19, I was doing my Master’s, so my dissertation was due mid-January and I was delighted with that because it meant all throughout Christmas I was just sitting at my computer.”

“I didn’t have to be distracted by anything else and even Christmas Day I got up early to write some of my dissertation – it’s crazy to think about. But that’s how I dealt with things, just throw myself into some other project and all the distraction of that. So, you only really notice that when you look back at things like that. Human behaviour is quite complex.”

Speaking about her plans for this Christmas, Rosanna said: “This year we’re really enjoying everything and we’re going to as many Santa experiences as possible. We have another Santa visit this week and really just soaking it all up with the kids. It’s been lovely. They get so excited.”

“In the morning, we open their advent calendars, and do the countdown and turn on the Christmas tree and lights. Every morning the excitement levels are through the roof, and it’s a great distraction if someone’s having a meltdown to say ‘Look at the Christmas lights!’ So we find that really helpful!”

