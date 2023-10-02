Ad
EXCLUSIVE! Miriam O’Callaghan encourages women to ‘fight against’ discrimination

Miriam O Callaghan who picked up the News Industry Award at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin. The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Miriam O’Callaghan has encouraged women to “fight against” discrimination.

The well-known broadcaster, who has helmed RTÉ’s leading current affairs programme Prime Time since 1996, took home The News Industry Award at Goss.ie’s Women of the Year Awards 2023 on Sunday.

Ahead of the awards show, which took place at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, we asked Miriam if she has faced any challenges in the industry because she is a woman.

Pic: Brian McEvoy

The mother-of-eight, 63, told us: “I think my glass is always half full, and I always think in life you’re better off to stay positive and if you meet discrimination, fight it head on.”

“That’s what I’ve always tried to do but most of my life, I’ve been very lucky. I’m a journalist, I work hard, and both men and women have promoted me.”

“So I can’t say I’ve suffered too much discrimination,” she added.

