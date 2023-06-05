EXCLUSIVE! Mark Mehigan opens up about his recovery: ‘I’m very grateful for every day that I’m sober’

Mark Mehigan has opened up about his recovery in a candid new interview.

The comedian, who is Goss.ie‘s latest Spotlight On cover star, celebrated one year of sobriety in October 2022.

In our exclusive interview with Mark, he told us: “I’m an alcoholic and I’m very, very, very grateful for every day that I’m sober.”

“If you are struggling, just please ask for help, because everything can change. Like I thought getting better was for other people, like I thought getting sober was something that other people did, and that I was uniquely f***ed.”

“But that hasn’t been the case, and yeah it’s one day at a time, its a 24 hour way of living and if I go to bed sober tonight it will be a good day.”

The podcaster continued: “I try to choose my words carefully because I’m very nervous when talking about recovery, as you can probably tell, because my life has been saved by other people in addiction, literally, and all I can do is speak for myself and my own experiences.”

“Everybody’s journey of addiction and everybody’s journey of recovery is totally different, so I’m by no means a spokesperson for addiction or for alcoholism.”

“But I do think it’s interesting that this idea of an alcoholic being on a park bench, like a park bench can be anything, and I had f***ing several. I had several different park benches, the reality is the only thing that was separating me from the literal park bench was privilege.”

In our exclusive interview with Mark, he also spoke about his relationship with RTÉ star Doireann Garrihy, his complicated path towards being a comic, and more. Read the full exclusive here.

