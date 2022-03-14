EXCLUSIVE! Ciara Doherty reveals whether she’d ever sign up for Dancing with the Stars

Ciara Doherty has revealed if she would ever sign up to Dancing with the Stars.

The popular presenter returns to the Tonight Show on Monday night, after taking some time off following the birth of her second child.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of tonight’s show, Ciara admitted she “hasn’t given much thought” to whether she’d ever join the popular RTÉ dance show, but said she’d “certainly think about it”.

She said: “I’ve never been approached. I’ve never even thought about it, it wouldn’t even occur to me to be asked to take part in a show like that to be honest.”

“I’ll have to think about it, I haven’t had a call from the producers so I haven’t had to give it any thought yet. God, would I take part in something like that? I’ve actually never given it any thought, but I’d certainly think about it.”

The Donegal native, who will co-host the Tonight Show on alternate weeks alongside Claire Brock, also opened up about being part of the show’s first ever all-female team.

She said: “It’s great to see female representation but I think it’s more important it’s the right people doing the job to be honest. I think women are definitely well-represented when it comes to current affairs and news in Ireland. I think they are probably the dominant force.”

Speaking about the show, the mum-of-two added: “The program has always had a reputation for hard-hitting interviews, for platforming different opinions and it has always encouraged viewer involvement and there will definitely be more of that going forward.”

The Tonight Show, presented by Ciara Doherty and Claire Brock, will air Monday to Thursday from 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.