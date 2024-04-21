EXCLUSIVE! Baz Ashmawy reveals why he’s yet to marry his fiancée of nine years Tanja Evans

Baz Ashmawy has revealed why he’s yet to marry his fiancée of nine years Tanja Evans.

The couple, who have been together since 2006, got engaged back in 2015 and share six children between them.

Despite popping the question almost ten years ago, Baz and Tanja are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

However, the popular presenter has insisted it will happen some day.

Speaking to Goss.ie before he hosted the IFTAs on Saturday night, Baz was asked if they were ever going to get hitched.

He replied: “Yes! Yes, some day, some day…”

“I just want to be sure…,” Baz laughed, before adding, “No I’m joking, I’m joking.”

“No I love her to bits and I’d marry her tomorrow it just hasn’t happened yet,” the actor continued. “I don’t know why.”

When asked to share the secret to their happy relationship, Baz referred to Tanja as his wife – despite it not being official on paper.

He said: “Happy wife, happy life! I think that’s it, you know.

“I think it’s just appreciating and not taking anyone for granted is a good start.”

The Faithless star announced his engagement to Tanja back in 2015, nine years after they first met in Coppers nightclub.

At the time, he told The Herald: “Yeah we’re engaged, I asked her earlier this year, nowhere special, just in Dublin.”

The couple are proud parents to daughters Hanna and Mahy, and Baz is also stepfather to Charlotte, Harry, Jake and Amelia from Tanja’s previous relationship.