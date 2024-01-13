EXCLUSIVE! Amy Huberman teases possible Celebrity Big Brother stint after filming first reality show

Amy Huberman has revealed if we should expect to see her on the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother this March.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the actress opened up about her current career plans and if any more reality TV lies ahead.

The 44-year-old was at the premiere of her latest TV gig LOL: Last One Laughing on Friday night, alongside fellow Irish stars Graham Norton, Vogue Williams, Aisling Bea and many more.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the premiere, the Finding Joy writer explained why she doesn’t think she would be able for the Big Brother house – but didn’t rule it out completely.

Amy joked: “If there was a premise like this [show], although imagine that going on for months? It would end up being so sad!”

However, the author did gush about the show and how much fun she had while filming.

“This was kind of its own thing and we shot it in a couple of days, and because I watched the format of the show, I really enjoyed it,” she said.

She admitted that whilst it was fun, it may have been her last time doing a show of its kind.

When asked whether she would like to do more reality TV, the mother-of-three answered: “I mean I think this was a lovely one to do but I’m not sure.”

Amy also confessed she was “nervous” to work with former Finding Joy co-star Aisling Bea on the new show, hosted by Graham Norton.

She admitted: “I was nervous about Aisling because she’s so funny, and she has got such great physical comedy, and I was like she’s going to dance in my face and I will be gone.”

“Because I know her as well, which is good and bad, so when I saw her starting to move I was thinking ‘sad place, sad place’.

“But it was great to work with her again, and just riff off each other as well because so much of it is just conversational silliness, which was really, really fun.”

In the series, host Graham Norton oversees 10 comedic stars brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box… without cracking a smile themselves.

With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers – but hopefully not their fellow stars – laughing out loud.

As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a grand prize of €50,000 for their charity of choice.

The show’s hilarious cast includes Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, Tony Cantwell, and David McSavage.

The brand new series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, January 19th.