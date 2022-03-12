Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards will take place virtually on Saturday night, March 12.
Broadcast on Virgin Media One and presented by Deirdre O’Kane, a host of famous faces will be awarded across 25 categories in Film and Drama.
The virtual ceremony will also feature appearances from guest presenters like Nicola Coughlan, Colin Farrell, Chris Pine, Chris O’Dowd, Roma Downey, Michael Moore, Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Charlie Cox, Victoria Smurfit and John Connors.
Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola will present the IFTA Screen Ireland Rising Star Award, which she won last year.
Irish acting legends Gabriel Byrne and Colin Farrell will present the awards for Director – Film and Supporting Actress – Film respectively, and Charlie Cox will present the Lead Actress – Film award.
Chris Pine will announce the winner of Best Film on the night, and Oscar-winning documentary-maker Michael Moore will present the George Morrison Feature Documentary award.
CEO of the Irish Film & Television Academy, Áine Moriarty, said of this year’s show: “The Academy is delighted to assemble such an incredible group of screen talent to help celebrate what is very much a golden era for Irish Film & Drama.”
“Many of our international presenters have filmed here and have first-hand experience of the incredible talent that is recognised and rewarded as part of the awards,” she continued.
“We look forward to welcoming them all, alongside this year’s nominees, and of course our wonderful master of ceremonies Deirdre O’Kane.”
Following the virtual ceremony, the awards will be presented to this year’s IFTA winners at a physical event in April.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
BEST FILM
- An Cailín Ciúin
- Belfast
- Deadly Cuts
- Swan Song
- Who We Love
- You Are Not My Mother
DIRECTOR FILM
- Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
- Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin
- Graham Cantwell – Who We Love
- Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
SCRIPT FILM
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue
- Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
- Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love
- Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
LEAD ACTOR FILM
- Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue
- Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Moe Dunford – Nightride
- Peter Coonan – Doineann
LEAD ACTRESS FILM
- Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts
- Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin
- Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side
- Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother
- Niamh Algar – Censor
SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh
- Dean Quinn – Who We Love
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side
SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM
- Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ruth Negga – Passing
THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
- Castro’s Spies
- Love Yourself Today
- Lyra
- Pure Grit
- The Dance
- Young Plato
SHORT FILM
- A White Horse
- Best Foot Forward
- Debutante
- Harvest
- Nothing to Declare
- Scrap
- Ship of Souls
- Silence
- The Colour Between
- The Passion
SHORT ANIMATION
- Bardo
- Da Humbug
- Fall of the Ibis King
- Memento Mori
BEST DRAMA
- Hidden Assets
- Kin
- Smother
- Vikings Valhalla
DIRECTOR DRAMA
- Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time
- Dathaí Keane – Smother
- Diarmuid Goggins – Kin
- Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla
- Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road
SCRIPT DRAMA
- Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla
- Kate O’Riordan – Smother
- Morna Regan – Hidden Assets
- Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets
- Peter McKenna – Kin
LEAD ACTOR DRAMA
- Aidan Gillen – Kin
- Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close
- Liam Cunningham – Domina
- Sam Keeley – Kin
LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA
- Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets
- Clare Dunne – Kin
- Dervla Kirwan – Smother
- Niamh Algar – Deceit
- Sinead Keenan – Three Families
SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA
- Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love
- Ciaran Hinds – Kin
- Emmet J Scanlan – Kin
- Owen McDonnell – Three Families
- Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets
SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA
- Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
- Justine Mitchell – Smother
- Lola Petticrew – Three Families
- Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin
- Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets
Nominations were shortlisted by Irish Academy Members alongside specialist Jury panels of industry experts from around the world.
IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said: “What a spectacular line-up of Nominees who have been shortlisted for Irish Academy awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry.”
“The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our small but talented industry has to offer.”
“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements.”