Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards

The 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards will take place virtually on Saturday night, March 12.

Broadcast on Virgin Media One and presented by Deirdre O’Kane, a host of famous faces will be awarded across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

The virtual ceremony will also feature appearances from guest presenters like Nicola Coughlan, Colin Farrell, Chris Pine, Chris O’Dowd, Roma Downey, Michael Moore, Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Fionnula Flanagan, Charlie Cox, Victoria Smurfit and John Connors.

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola will present the IFTA Screen Ireland Rising Star Award, which she won last year.

Irish acting legends Gabriel Byrne and Colin Farrell will present the awards for Director – Film and Supporting Actress – Film respectively, and Charlie Cox will present the Lead Actress – Film award.

Chris Pine will announce the winner of Best Film on the night, and Oscar-winning documentary-maker Michael Moore will present the George Morrison Feature Documentary award.

CEO of the Irish Film & Television Academy, Áine Moriarty, said of this year’s show: “The Academy is delighted to assemble such an incredible group of screen talent to help celebrate what is very much a golden era for Irish Film & Drama.”

“Many of our international presenters have filmed here and have first-hand experience of the incredible talent that is recognised and rewarded as part of the awards,” she continued.

“We look forward to welcoming them all, alongside this year’s nominees, and of course our wonderful master of ceremonies Deirdre O’Kane.”

Following the virtual ceremony, the awards will be presented to this year’s IFTA winners at a physical event in April.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

An Cailín Ciúin

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

DIRECTOR FILM

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin

Graham Cantwell – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love

Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh

Jude Hill – Belfast

Moe Dunford – Nightride

Peter Coonan – Doineann

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin

Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar – Censor

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh

Dean Quinn – Who We Love

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga – Passing

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Castro’s Spies

Love Yourself Today

Lyra

Pure Grit

The Dance

Young Plato

SHORT FILM

A White Horse

Best Foot Forward

Debutante

Harvest

Nothing to Declare

Scrap

Ship of Souls

Silence

The Colour Between

The Passion

SHORT ANIMATION

Bardo

Da Humbug

Fall of the Ibis King

Memento Mori

BEST DRAMA

Hidden Assets

Kin

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Diarmuid Goggins – Kin

Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla

Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Morna Regan – Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna – Kin

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Aidan Gillen – Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close

Liam Cunningham – Domina

Sam Keeley – Kin

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne – Kin

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Niamh Algar – Deceit

Sinead Keenan – Three Families

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds – Kin

Emmet J Scanlan – Kin

Owen McDonnell – Three Families

Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell – Smother

Lola Petticrew – Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin

Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets

Nominations were shortlisted by Irish Academy Members alongside specialist Jury panels of industry experts from around the world.

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said: “What a spectacular line-up of Nominees who have been shortlisted for Irish Academy awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry.”

“The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our small but talented industry has to offer.”

“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements.”