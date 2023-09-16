Everything we know about The 2 Johnnies’ brand new TV series

The 2 Johnnies are set to host a brand new TV series titled The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In.

The news was announced on Friday night’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The six-part series, which will air in October, will see the popular duo joined by some well-known pals for craic and shenanigans down in the “local”.

Listeners of RTÉ 2FM’s Drive It With The 2 Johnnies will be thrilled to learnt hat the new series will feature the TV debut of The Parish Quiz, as well as music from Johnny Smacks, Johnny B and guest collaborators.

The popular duo are putting a call out for members of the public with great stories, hidden talents and eager groups hoping to represent their parish in The Parish Quiz to get in touch.

To put your name forward for the new series, simply email [email protected].

Speaking about Late Night Lock In, Johnny Smacks said: “It’s a show by the people for the people, so get a head start on the weekend, and embrace the madness!”

Meanwhile, Johnny B added: “People told us we’re not real comedians, we’re just the funny lads down the pub, so we said we’ll film our new TV show in a pub!”

“Our whole reason for doing what we do is to get the mad scones of Ireland on TV and on the radio, there are so many funny, wild characters on this island, this show is a celebration of them.”

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In airs on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player this October.