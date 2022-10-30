Everyone is saying the same thing about James Kavanagh’s Halloween costume

It’s official: James Kavanagh has won Halloween 2022.

The Irish influencer dressed up as ‘Chanel Marge’ from The Simpsons on Saturday night, while his pal Carla Treacy transformed into Homer Simpson.

James shared a series of photos of his epic costume to Instagram, and people can’t get enough of it.

Suzanne Jackson commented on the post: “Stop this absolutely wins Halloween 🙌😂”

One follower wrote: “You have won at Halloween yet again 🔥”, while a second penned: “You win 🎃🙌😂😂😂😂.”

James also shared a hilarious video of him in the Marge costume heading into the Chanel section of Brown Thomas.

Commenting on his “iconic” look, one fan wrote: “You’ve just stole Halloween brilliant 🔥❤️”

Another commented: “That’s The Best costume of 2022❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏”

This is not the first time James has won Halloween as in 2018, he famously dressed up as his cat Diana.