Euphoria stars set to film scenes for season three at iconic nightclub in Dublin

The stars of HBO’s Euphoria are set to film scenes for season three at Copper Face Jacks in Dublin.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the cast would be filming a part of the upcoming season in the Irish capital.

IMDB listed The Long Hall pub in Dublin as a filming location, and Copper Face Jacks has since been added to the list.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, the nightclub shared a photoshopped image of the cast in Coppers.

They wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls toilets 😯.”

The award-winning drama, which features a stellar cast, follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendship, love, and sex.

The cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow, to name a few.

The filming locations for season three also include places in the UK, USA, Singapore, and Italy.

Interestingly, Angus Cloud, who is best known for playing Fezco in the series, has strong links to Ireland.

While the actor was born in Oakland, California, his family hail from Ireland, where the majority of them still live.

In fact, the actor’s full name is actually Conor Angus Cloud Hickey.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2019, he said he was planning on moving to Ireland before he was cast in Euphoria.

At the time, he said: “I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”

Angus had no prior acting experience before he was cast in Euphoria.

The 24-year-old was working at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, when he was scouted by casting agent Jennifer Venditti.

During an interview with GQ last year, the actor admitted his character Fez was originally supposed to die in the first season.

But the show’s creator Sam Levinson changed his mind after watching Angus perform in the role.

Angus presumed because he didn’t have any acting experience, his character wasn’t supposed to last very long on the show.

He said: “I don’t know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me.”

Angus only found out his character was supposed to die from co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the show.

He said: “It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].’”

“And yeah, it never ended up happening. I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock. I don’t know how I was going out, but hopefully I would’ve gone out like a G.”