Erica Cody makes Dancing with the Stars history

Erica Cody made Dancing with the Stars history on Sunday night, receiving the highest score for a first routine in the show’s history.

The singer and her professional dance partner Denys Samson danced the Samba to Little Mix’s ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh), and scored an impressive 24 points from the judges.

Reacting to her record-breaking score, Erica said: “What a way to start the new year! That’s crazy.”

The 26-year-old said of the show: “It has given me a new lease of life. After the past few years, the events industry has been left in the dark so it has been brilliant to do something that brings me so much joy.”

The first elimination of the series will take place on Sunday night, when all 12 couples will dance.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday, January 23rd at 6:30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.