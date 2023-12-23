Eric Roberts shares heartbreaking burglary just days before Christmas

Eric Roberts has revealed that his car was broken into just days before Christmas.

The content creator took to his Instagram stories to share the news with his 268,000 followers.

The Donegal native said: “…I’ve been robbed, a few presents taken, nothing major… there’s just stuff flying everywhere, just feels very intrusive.”

He continued: “Guards were here and its all dealt with… just a bit of a disaster.”

The TikTok star went on to thank his fans for their messages and revealed that he was “absolutely fine.”

He said: “I’m kind of just realising the extent of what was taken now.”

The 32-year-old shared a picture of his smashed window.

He then shared another image of the car and went on to say: “They didn’t take my squid game tracksuit for some reason.”

Eric recently appeared in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge where he competed against 456 contestants in a bid to win the largest cash prize in reality TV history – $4.56 million.

In episode seven of the Netflix reality TV show, the social media star was eliminated after he failed to be chosen by his fellow contestants.

In the dramatic episode, players were asked to choose one ally to join them in the next games.

Only 12 players were to be chosen to go through to the next set of games.

In a set of images from the episode, the 32-year-old shared the news on his Instagram last month and wrote: “Ouch….not how I wanted to go down 🥹 what did everyone think?? #squidgame #squidgamethechallenge.”

Fans and friends have since taken to the comments to share their thoughts on the content creator’s elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Roberts (@eric.roberts__)

Comedian Kaleigh Trappe said: “Robbed, you were robbed Roberts.”

A fan exclaimed: “The worst eliminations of the show for sure.”

Another wrote: “PERSONALLY SO ANNOYED THAT YOU DIDN’T GET ENOUGH SCREEN TIME. I kept looking for you in each episode BUT THEY DIDN’T SHOW YOU ENOUGH UGH.”

A player on the reality TV show said: “Hate to see it.”