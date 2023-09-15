Eamonn Holmes set to ‘marry’ Coronation Street star

Eamonn Holmes is set to marry Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson.

The TV personality, who has been happily married to his wife Ruth Langsford since 2010, will officiate his close pal’s ceremony.

Charlie, who is best known for his role as Jim McDonald in the popular soap, has been engaged to his fiancée Debbie Stanley for over a decade.

Speaking on GB News earlier this week, Eamonn discussed Ed Sheeran gate-crashing a Las Vegas wedding.

The Belfast native said: “This is a window into my life. I can’t go to a hotel where someone doesn’t come up and tap me on the shoulder and say ‘My daughter’s getting married in the next room, you wouldn’t go in and see them?’.”

“I got a phone call from a dear friend two weeks ago whose wedding I was going to and he said to me ‘We don’t just want you to go to the wedding, we want you to conduct the ceremony’.”

“So, I’ve buried George Best, right? So his family phoned me and said ‘We don’t want a priest or anything but we want you to do George’s funeral ceremony’.”

Eamonn continued: “And now I’m going to marry Charlie Lawson – Jim McDonald from Coronation Street.”

“So there you are. I should maybe become some sort of preacher.”