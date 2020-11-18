Dublin Zoo launches fundraiser – as Covid-19 pandemic threatens permanent closure

"We are in serious financial difficulty..."

Dublin Zoo has launched a fundraising campaign, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens permanent closure.

The popular tourist attraction has been temporarily closed due to the lockdown restrictions, and have admitted they are in “serious financial difficulty” as a result.

The non-profit organisation, which opened in 1830, launched the ‘Save Dublin Zoo’ campaign today, asking the Irish public for help.

Director of Dublin Zoo, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, said: “We are in serious financial difficulty because of Covid-19 and are launching the Save Dublin Zoo campaign to raise much needed funds to help care for the animals here at the zoo.”

“We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, so we are asking people to only give what they can every donation counts no matter the size.

“We have relied on our emergency cash reserves to remain open when allowed, but even then, visitor number restrictions due to social distancing have made it near impossible to generate enough revenue to just break even.

“Without financial support, we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close,” he revealed.

The official campaign website reads: “After closing our gates for the second time this year, we’re sad to say the future of Dublin Zoo is uncertain – please help us Save Dublin Zoo!

“Our goal is to raise vital funds to help cover the costs of animal care so we can continue to protect wildlife and support conservation for generations to come.

“It costs over €500,000 per month to give the animals the highest standard of care that they deserve and even the smallest of donations will help see us through these challenging times.

“All funds raised by this campaign will go directly into the care of over 400 animals at Dublin Zoo.”

To donate to the campaign, visit the official fundraising campaign HERE.