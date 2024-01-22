Dublin International Film Festival announce star-studded lineup for 2024

Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) will transform Dublin into a hub of cinematic excellence for ten days from .

Featuring star-studded Irish and international premieres, exclusive screenings and events, playful and powerful documentaries, captivating features, thought-provoking shorts, intimate Q&As, industry masterclasses and more, all celebrating and applauding the art of filmmaking.

Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys said: “I feel its a very special line-up of films in this year’s programme, from the wonderful season of African films to the fascinating strand of documentaries to the incredibly diverse and exciting range of new work from Irish filmmakers.”

“We are honoured to open with the World Premiere of TWIG, this fantastic Dublin set film will kick off a packed 10 days of film screenings, public events, talks, panels and parties.

“Our international and industry guests will share their insights with our audiences and our new Hub space The Complex will bring all these events together under one roof. Exciting Times.”

The power of Irish storytelling is evident throughout the Festival, from the world premiere of Marian Quinn’s powerful anti-war epic TWIG which opens the Festival on 22nd February, starring rising star Sade Malone; through to Pat Collins’ highly anticipated adaptation of John McGahern’s masterpiece That They Might Face The Rising Sun, starring Barry Ward, which will close the Festival on 2nd March.

International screen luminaries attending the Festival in Dublin to discuss their films include writer/director Virginia Gilbert with her thriller Reawakening, along with lead actors Jared Harris and Juliet Stevenson and Erin Doherty; Scottish director Kevin Macdonald with his new documentary High & Low: John Galliano about the eponymous controversial designer; Maxine Peake who will join director Alan Friel at the European Premiere of his sci-fi thriller Woken.

The list also includes Irish cinematographer Brendan Galvin, DoP on Indian director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar’s Romeo-and-Juliet tale inspired by true events Dear Jassi; Susan Kemp’s presentation of The Lynda Myles Project: A Manifesto, which explores the work of the acclaimed producer of The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van; and firm favourites at DIFF, Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor, return with the Irish premiere of Baltimore starring Tom Vaughn-Lawlor.

The Academy Award winning Director and Turner Prize winning visual artist Steve McQueen (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave) will be welcomed to DIFF to accept a VOLTA career achievement award.

In celebration and recognition of the award, McQueen will take part in a series of unmissable public interviews. The event will be sponsored by DIFF’s new Premium Partner, Tanqueray 0.0.

As part of a year-round collaboration, DIFF will launch the inaugural Tanqueray 0.0 Film Club, also welcoming actor and producer Trudie Styler (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), whose film Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples will be screened at the Festival.

Tanqueray Brand Ambassador and actress Amy Huberman will also host a very special event with the 2024 Festival Discovery Award nominees as part of the prestigious DIFF Award Ceremony.

DIFF is excited to welcome international cinema icon Isabelle Huppert to the Festival this year. One of France’s hardest working and most accomplished actors, Huppert will be honoured with the Festival VOLTA career achievement award, and her new film Sidonie in Japan, directed by Elise Girard will premiere at the Festival with the director in attendance.

The Festival is excited to present an exhilarating and robust slate of new Irish films, a testament to our dynamic and vigorous film industry, with Irish talent firmly centre stage in the ongoing international awards season.

An impressive selection of features and documentaries will have their world premiere at DIFF including Dermot Malone’s drama King Frankie starring Peter Coonan; Maurice O’Carroll’s crime thriller Swing Bout; Danny McCafferty’s arresting feature The Line which explores immigration in Ireland, and Colin Hickey’s haunting Perennial Light.

Celebrating the Irish film industry, DIFF will host a number of events including panel discussions with International Film Programmers, Screenwriters, and Cinematographers; networking events and the IFCO Centenary Lecture Series in association with the National Archives exploring the role censorship played in Irish cinema history.

Other industry highlights include a Creative Futures Academy student workshop with Steve McQueen at UCD and Masterclasses with Guy Maddin and Kevin Macdonald during their respective visits.

Read the full programme for DIFF 2024 here.