Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Dublin GAA star James McCarthy marries girlfriend Clodagh O’Mahony

Credit: Jenny McCarthy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Dublin GAA star James McCarthy married his girlfriend Clodagh O’Mahony over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the five-star Luttrellstown Castle Resort.

A host of James’ teammates were in attendance – including Paul Flynn, Brian Fenton, Jason Sherlock, Dean Rock, Michael Darragh MacAulay, John Small and Stephen Cluxton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

Celebrity photographer Jenny McCarthy shared photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Massive congratulations to Clodagh & James ❤️❤️❤️ I had the best day ever yesterday photographing their very special day @luttrellstowncastleresort.”

“Also surrounded by almost the entire Dublin team 💙 which was great fun too!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us