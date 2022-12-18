Dublin GAA star James McCarthy marries girlfriend Clodagh O’Mahony

Dublin GAA star James McCarthy married his girlfriend Clodagh O’Mahony over the weekend.
The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the five-star Luttrellstown Castle Resort.
A host of James’ teammates were in attendance – including Paul Flynn, Brian Fenton, Jason Sherlock, Dean Rock, Michael Darragh MacAulay, John Small and Stephen Cluxton.
Celebrity photographer Jenny McCarthy shared photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram.
She captioned the post: “Massive congratulations to Clodagh & James ❤️❤️❤️ I had the best day ever yesterday photographing their very special day @luttrellstowncastleresort.”
“Also surrounded by almost the entire Dublin team 💙 which was great fun too!”
