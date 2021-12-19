Dublin GAA star Dean Rock announces engagement to Niamh McEvoy

Dublin GAA star Dean Rock has announced his engagement to Niamh McEvoy.

The 31-year-old proposed to his footballer beau at the 5-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin over the weekend.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Sunday, the left corner-forward wrote: “If she’s not too busy that day she said she will marry me. I’ll take that!!😍❤️”

Presenter Dáithí Ó Sé commented on the post: “Comhghairdeas 👏👏👏👏👏”

Recently retired intercounty footballer Philly McMahon wrote: “Congrats to you both 🙌🥳🥳”

Author Cecelia Ahern added: “Congratulations!! 💙💙💙”