Donald Trump slams US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland

Donald Trump has slammed US President Joe Biden for visiting Ireland “when the world is exploding”.

The former President of the United States made the comments in his first interview since facing criminal charges in the US.

Speaking on Fox News, he told Tucker Carlson: “He’s now in Ireland, he’s not going to have a news conference… when the world is exploding.”

“I own property in Ireland, I’m not going to Ireland. The world is exploding around us, you could end up in a third world war and this guys is going to be in Ireland.”

Trump failed to mention that Biden’s trip was organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US President touched down in Belfast on Tuesday night, before he delivered a keynote speech at Ulster University.

Biden then travelled to Dundalk and Carlingford, where he met locals and took a tour around Carlingford Castle.

On Thursday morning, the world leader will meet Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, before meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh estate.

This afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

He will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle that evening.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

It’s understood Edward Blewitt supplied the bricks for that same church back in 1828.

Irish artists, including The Chieftains, The Coronas and The Academic, will also perform for spectators before his public address.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.