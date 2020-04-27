Doireann Garrihy shares a sweet tribute to ‘bestest pal’ Bobby

The beloved pooch passed away earlier this month

Doireann Garrihy has shared a sweet tribute to her “bestest pal” Bobby.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter said goodbye to her sister Ailbhe’s dog after he sadly passed away earlier this month.

Doireann painted a portrait of the beloved pooch in his honour and shared the painting to her followers on Instagram.

“Ok I meant to give him a sort of halo, not make him look like Christ our saviour 😭,” she jokingly started the post.

“But I’m happy with my painting efforts nonetheless.”

“Still miss you every day Bob 💙✨,” she added.

The 2FM host revealed that she had received the art set from the popular company Paint And Prosecco over Easter but she admitted she “never got the chance” to use them.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with praise for the 27-year-old.

“Awh Bob 😍 excellent painting doireann,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful ❤️ Bobby would be so proud I’m sure xx,” another penned.

“Oh Bobby 😔 king of our hearts forever👑👑👑🌈,” a fan added.

The creative tribute came after Ailbhe Garrihy announced last week that she was expecting her first child.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: