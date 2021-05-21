Doireann Garrihy reveals whether she ‘asks for permission’ to impersonate people in sketch series

She impersonates the likes of Pippa O'Connor and Suzanne Jackson

Doireann Garrihy reveals whether she ‘asks for permission’ to impersonate people in...

Doireann Garrihy has revealed whether she asks for permission to impersonate certain people in her sketch series.

In the third season of The Doireann Project, which airs on the RTÉ Player, the 29-year-old impersonates the likes of Suzanne Jackson, Maura Higgins, Pippa O’Connor, and Roz Purcell.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday night, a followed asked: “Do u ask influencers permission before doing impressions on Doireann project?”

Doireann candidly replied: “Negative, I do not do that. Ah where’s the craic in that come on!”

Another follower asked: “Who’s your favourite person to perform as?”

The 2fm presenter confessed: “This season probably Maura Higgins because it was a new character, and the costumes and hair and makeup was just so much fun.”

“I love Maura and Daithi as well! SoSue and Carla, Roz, like it’s hard to decide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

During her Q&A session, Doireann also admitted she was worried the third season of her sketch series wouldn’t go ahead due to the pandemic.

“In January I was so afraid it might not happen because it was like a peak level 5 after Christmas I was like, ‘We won’t even be able to meet up to write it.'”

“But we did all that on Zoom and just made it work.”

