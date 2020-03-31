Doireann Garrihy praises her boyfriend Paddy Wilson: ‘He’s my rock’

The radio host said her beau "grounded" her

Doireann Garrihy has spoken candidly about her relationship with boyfriend Paddy Wilson.

The 2FM host opened up about their romance, gushing that the duo couldn’t be happier.

“He’s great fun and is my rock,” she told VIP Magazine.

“He grounded me very much from the get-go.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that Paddy is quite laid back and doesn’t want to be involved with the madness of her job.

The social media star has been dropping hints about her relationship online for months.

She first teased fans by posting a photo taken by her “bae” last year before confirming she was in a relationship.

She later admitted the pair met through music festival Electric Picnic.

“Well it was through Electric Picnic, he works for an events company so, I kinda met him through that,” she revealed.

“It’s going good, it’s going great, he’s from Rathmines and yeah it’s going good.”

“My schedule is a bit mad with the breakfast show, so it can be hard to nail down proper time, but we do, of course, we make it work,” she told EVOKE.ie.