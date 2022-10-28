Doireann Garrihy has amazing news for fans of her podcast

Doireann Garrihy has amazing news for fans of her hit podcast The Laughs of Your Life; she’s taking the show to the stage.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter launched her podcast back in 2019 and has since hosted incredible guests such as Michael Bublé, Chris O’Dowd and Paul Mescal on the show.

Doireann took to Instagram on Friday to share the exciting news with her 295K followers.

She wrote: “FINALLY!! 😍🥹🥰🥳 The Laughs Of Your Life LIVE is coming to @bordgaisenergytheatre Thursday 13th April 2023 🔥.”

“I have wanted to do this for SO LONG, I just cannot wait 🥹 Tickets go on sale next Friday 4th November at 9am… I love you all and cannot WAIT to do this!!! ❤️💃🏻🎊.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Doireann had landed the coveted hosting gig on Dancing With The Stars.

The broadcaster will co-host the dancing contest with Jennifer Zamparelli when it returns to air in January 2023, following Nicky Byrne’s decision to step away from the role.

Doireann said of her new role: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town!”

“This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

The broadcaster has previously presented Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show and Reeling in the Fears.

Her comedy show The Doireann Project aired on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2.

Alongside her podcast, Doireann currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Nicky announced his shock departure from Dancing With The Stars back in August.

In a post shared on Instagram at the time, the Westlife star wrote: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ.”

“Westlife are now ten shows into our Wild Dreams tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023,” Nicky continued.

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ – a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” Nicky wrote.

“Thank you Amanda and Jennifer and of course Lottie for stepping in. Thank you RTÉ. Thank you to the amazing team in ShinAwil. Thank you to Loraine, Brian, Arthur and Julian and all of the professional dancers. Thank you to the crew of hundreds who made all of those shows special.”

Nicky concluded his post by writing: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down that stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”

Goss.ie recently revealed the long list of Irish stars tipped to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars, which will air in January 2023.