Disenchanted officially wraps filming in Ireland

They were filming in Dublin and Wicklow

Disney’s upcoming movie Disenchanted has officially wrapped filming in Ireland.

The sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted was filmed in Wicklow and Dublin in recent months.

The film’s director, Adam Shankman, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Amy Adams – who plays Giselle in the movie.

He captioned the post: “Myself and Giselle…errrr….@amyadams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022.”

The majority of the film was shot in the Wicklow location of Enniskerry.

The town was transformed into a magical village for the duration of filming, and became a popular tourist spot.

Filming wrapped in the magical town last month, and the cast then moved to the RDS in Dublin to film some green screen scenes.

Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Patrick Dempsey star in the movie, and have been spotted visiting tourist attractions across Ireland for the duration of filming.

Just last week, they were spotted visiting The Book of Kells in Trinity College.

The tourist attraction welcomed them, taking to Instagram to write: “What a star studded week it has been welcoming the wonderful Disenchanted cast to the Book of Kells and Old Library.”

