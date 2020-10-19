Dingle Sea Safari issue heartbreaking statement as they call off search for missing dolphin Fungie

Dingle Sea Safari issue heartbreaking statement as they call off search for...

Dingle Sea Safari have issued a heartbreaking statement as they called off their search for missing dolphin Fungie.

Fungi has lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, and has been entertaining locals and tourists for decades.

Kerry’s most popular resident was reported missing on Thursday, with search operations underway over the past few days.

However, after a failed attempt at locating the bottlenose, the popular boat tour has called off their search operation – issuing an emotional statement on their social media last night.

“After an extensive search today joined by Mallow Search and rescue Divers, Dingle coast and cliff & Dingle Dolphin Tour boats along with other vessels, unfortunately we have no news of Fungie’s whereabouts,” they wrote.

“At this stage we are calling off the search in the hopes that Fungie has just gone off on an adventure and if he so chooses will one day return to us.

“We can’t thank Mallow Search and Rescue enough for trying to locate our dear friend and as they say no news is good news.

“Wherever you are my friend I hope you are safe and happy and thank you for all the years of joy you have brought to so many people.”

Fungie the Dingle Dolphin’s Instagram page thanked the team for their help, and promised to continue looking for the dolphin today.

They wrote: “We want to give Philip and the team at mallow search and rescue a big thank you for all their help in the search today. They were amazing.

“We didn’t find him but that gives us hope he is out and about somewhere. We will carry on the search tomorrow.”