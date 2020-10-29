Dermot Kennedy shares bloody injury after ‘bashing’ his head on gate

Dermot Kennedy accidentally injured himself today, while out and about in London.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Irish singer shared a video of a bloody cut on his head, as he explained what happened.

He said: “I was just walking around there and had to open a gate and I opened it so hard and bashed myself in the head.”

The 28-year-old also shared a photo of his hand covered in blood, alongside the caption: “So much fun.”

The Dubliner is currently in London, as he’s set to appear on The Graham Norton Show this Friday.

Dermot will chat to Graham about his success so far, and he’ll also perform his hit song Giants.

The singer only recently returned home to Ireland, after spending six weeks abroad working on his next album.

Just landed back in Ireland. What a trip. New York and Jamaica as a lone traveller for the last 6 weeks. Made a lot of music that is without doubt my best work and a whole new level. No big team travelling with me, no big crowds in studios for no reason. pic.twitter.com/h92YM0umLQ — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) October 13, 2020

